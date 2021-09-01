Raymond James Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

