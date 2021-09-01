Raymond James Increases Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.04 million and a PE ratio of -24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

