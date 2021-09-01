Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 6,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

