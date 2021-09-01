RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,101,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

NYSE DE opened at $378.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

