RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

