RB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.