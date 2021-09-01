RB Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

