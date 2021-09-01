RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $20.75.

