RB Capital Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.27. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

