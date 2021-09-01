Realio Network (RIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $197,115.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $197,115.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00161259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.07440075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.99 or 0.99909256 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.34 or 0.01008449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

