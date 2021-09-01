ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $568,595.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $101.72 million and $568,595.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,390.14 or 1.00296953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.59 or 0.00987813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00490913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00370788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00066637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

