Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $52.05. 19,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,523,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

