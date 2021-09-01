Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,347 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.