Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $304,989.26 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $304,989.26 and $90,840.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,926,561 coins and its circulating supply is 372,220,291 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

