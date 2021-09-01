Request Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.56 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $229.56 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

