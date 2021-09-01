Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “
- 8/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “
- 7/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “
Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.61. 548,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.