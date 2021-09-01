Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

8/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $127.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

7/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.61. 548,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.