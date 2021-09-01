Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,238. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

