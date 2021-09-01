Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have lagged the industry year to date. In spite of a challenging environment, the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. However, both the top and the bottom lines fell year over year, hurting investors. Even management’s commentary that it is updating fiscal 2021 view as a result of sturdy performance in the first half failed to lift the spirit. Management cautioned that the third quarter represent the most challenging comparison from a gross margin perspective. Also, there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Nonetheless, better pricing, private label offering and effective inventory management should drive sales. The company’s operational capabilities coupled with real estate growth strategy position it well to gain market share.”

8/27/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/15/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Dollar General is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

DG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

