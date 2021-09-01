Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) recently:

8/31/2021 – IGM Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

8/26/2021 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

8/10/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – IGM Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

7/14/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,680. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

