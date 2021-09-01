Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) recently:
- 8/31/2021 – IGM Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
- 8/26/2021 – IGM Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/13/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
- 8/10/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – IGM Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
- 7/14/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
IGMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,680. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
