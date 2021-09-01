Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Resimac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,730.40, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Resimac Group Company Profile

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business segments. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans. The company also provides mortgage originator, trustee, lender, manager, and broker services; and LMI captive insurer and record lending services.

