Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Resimac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,730.40, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Resimac Group Company Profile
