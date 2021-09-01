Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.26% of Retail Value worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Value by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

