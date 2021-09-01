Reviewing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrari and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.95 billion 10.16 $694.31 million $3.29 66.08 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 6 6 0 2.20 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $231.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.48%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 21.11% 43.39% 12.73% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ferrari beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

