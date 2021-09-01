Reviewing Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penn Virginia and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.87 -$310.56 million $5.71 3.63 Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.04 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.28

Penn Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Penn Virginia and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Penn Virginia currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Penn Virginia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

