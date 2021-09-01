Reviewing Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Proto Labs alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 1 0 2.25 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 4.74 $50.87 million $1.89 39.24 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 9.05% 5.61% 4.88% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proto Labs beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.