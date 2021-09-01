Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Copart were worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

