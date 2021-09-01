Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,176 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $57,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $456.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

