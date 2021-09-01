Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

