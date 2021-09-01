Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.54. Rimini Street shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $4,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 61.8% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 324,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.