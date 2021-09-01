RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.