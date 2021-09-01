Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $660,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00.
Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.49. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,614. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.