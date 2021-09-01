Robert Gendron Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $660,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.49. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,614. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

