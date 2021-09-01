Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 454,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $32.48.
RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
