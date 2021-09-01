Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 454,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $32.48.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

