Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.02. 416,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,350. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $326.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.26 and a 200 day moving average of $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

