Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $373.13 and last traded at $372.87. Approximately 141,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,292,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $276,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

