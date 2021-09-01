Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Reaches $447,294.98

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $447,294.98 and approximately $555.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 102,601,765 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

