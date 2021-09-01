Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.47

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 12771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.