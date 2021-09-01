Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.91. Rover Group shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

