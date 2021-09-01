Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 448.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

CSTE stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

