Royal Bank of Canada Has $85,000 Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

