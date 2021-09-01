Royal Bank of Canada Has $87,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,899 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

