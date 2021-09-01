Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

