Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,623 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 332.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $835,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 84.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AZRE opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

