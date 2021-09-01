Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,006 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

