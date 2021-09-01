Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

