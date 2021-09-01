RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 13,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,053. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

