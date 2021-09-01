Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,443 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 16.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Incyte by 60.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

