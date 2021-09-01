Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,121 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $38,827,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

