Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.