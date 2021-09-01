Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.92 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

