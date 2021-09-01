Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Boot Barn worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $2,494,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

