Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Colfax worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

